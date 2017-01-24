Phone survey to begin in county

Staff Reports

TROY — Miami County Public Health officials have announced a partnership with Wright State University to conduct a phone survey for the 2017 Community Health Assessment (CHA). The 2017 CHA is a strategic planning process to determine the health needs of Miami County.

The survey process will begin in late January and run through late March, randomly calling landlines and cell phones of Miami County residents. The 15-minute phone survey will ask residents about their health in order to determine the overall need of each community. All calls are optional and confidential, and no identifying information (social security number, name, etc.) will be requested. Not all residents will receive a call, but those that do will be able to recognize the call on their caller ID as coming from Wright State University at (937) 775-7777.

Miami County Public Health is asking that residents complete the survey should they be called upon to do so. Should you have questions about the process, please contact Janel Hodges at (937) 573-3510 or by email at jhodges@miamicountyhealth.net

