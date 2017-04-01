Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Danny O’Dell to Bonita O’Dell, one lot, $0.

Richard Steineman to D & S Custom Millwork, one lot, $24,000.

Ornatus Urg Real Estate, three lots, $0.

Federal National Mortgage, Lerner, Sampson and Rothfuss to Jeffrey Ott, two lots, $0.

Lisa Rutschilling, Randal Rutschilling to Jeffrey Johnson, Cynthia Noll, one lot, $224,900.

Susan Fogt to VSF Investments Ltd., two lots, $82,500.

Carol Porter, Richard Porter to Carol Porter, Richard Porter, one lot, $0.

Keystone Land Development Inc. to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $49,000.

Pamela Cain, Ronald Cain to Colt Hines, Scott McMahon, one lot, $13,000.

Wayne Hale Jr. to Rita Ferguson, one lot, $0.

Jeffrey Ott, Lisa Ott to John Adams, Lois Adams, one lot, $102,400.

Janie Evans, Louis Evans to Agnes Wilson, James Wilson, one lot, $155,000.

Jared Phillips, Jessica Phillips to Joshua Smedley, one lot, $66,400.

PIQUA

Betty Allen, Timothy Allen to Amanda Brewer, G. Scot Brewer, one lot, $35,000.

Martha Hahn Trust to Martha Hahn Trust, two lots, $0.

Dustin Long to Megan Elliot, one lot, $69,000.

Kathleen Sherman to John Sherman, two part lots, $0.

Erin Thomas, Keith Thomas to Michael Hammer Jr., Shannon Hammer, one lot, $216,000.

Bonnie Charles, co-trustee, Harold Charles, co-trustee, Charles Family Revocable Living Trust to Judy Watson, one lot, $24,500.

Ralph Meadows, Stephanie Meadows to Barbara Butt, one lot, $66,000.

Joseph Hale to Deborah Basham, one lot, $79,000.

Michael Hammer, Shannon Hammer, Shannon Kmetz to Gayle Beard, one lot, $120,000.

Eric Coleman, Jennifer Coleman to Jackson Development Group, two lots, $90,000.

COVINGTON

Heather Hall to Bradley Hall, one lot, $89,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to John Wick, Julia Wick, two lots, $251,400.

Miller-Valentine Apartments, Miller-Valentine Partners to Carriage Trails Senior Village, two lots, $157,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Carriage Trails Senior Village, two lots, $251,800.

Dena Reittinger, James Reittinger to Heather Richardson, Michael Richardson, two lots, $250,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Tara Witt, two lots, $249,100.

NVR Inc. to William Welsh II, Ashley Williams, two lots, $224,100.

Nathaniel Fraser to Jay Garrett, Mary Garrett-Oneil, two lots, $143,000.

NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Held, two lots, $210,200.

PLEASANT HILL

Estate of Estlel Hall to Ruth Hall, one lot, $0.

Linda Stahl, Roland Stahl to Christina Spitler, one lot, $120,000.

Michael Chamblin, Sharon Chamblin to Kristen Gray, Matthew Gray, two lots, $45,000.

Cheryl Coate, attorney in fact, Donald Coate to Bradley Baker, Kiesha Baker, one lot, $85,000.

Brent Davis, Sarah Davis to Mary Beasecker, one lot, $7,000.

TIPP CITY

Brent Vance to Jennifer Malone, Jennifer Shaefer, one lot, $0.

James Schneider, Janice Schneider to James Schneider, Janice Schneider, one lot, $0.

Samantha Sizemore to Karen Mantia, one lot, $92,900.

WEST MILTON

Elaine Stewart to Rosita Long-Wagner, one lot, $152,500.

Lori Baker to Lori Baker Revocable Trust, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

William Elkins to Nathan Elkins, two lots, $20,000.

Jamie Spencer, Richard Ware to Jamie Spencer, 20.0006 acres, $0.

Cindy BOurelle, David Bourelle to Katherine BOurelle, Zachary Bourelle, one lot, $235,000.

BROWN TWP.

Rebekah Gipe, Wesley Gipe to Rebekah Gipe Revocable Living Trust, 5.001 acres, 10.002 acres, 0.50 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Myers Slebo, Rachel Slebo to Dana Smith, Gina Smith, one lot, $284,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Estate of Mark Boyd to Alice Boyd, Howard Boyd, 1.058 acres, $0.

Jerrod Miller, Krista Miller to Jeffrey Welbaum Jr., Jessica Welbaum, one lot, $167,900.

MONROE TWP.

BFRS Group to Tamra Price, 0.141 acres, $118,000.

Patricia Denuzzo, Richard Denuzzo to Richard and Patricia Denuzzo Joint Revocable Trust, 15.022 acres, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Chase Home Finance, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., successor to Kimmel Ohio LLC, 0.743 acres, $85,000.

Dale Davis, trustee, Elizabeth Warner Declaration of Trust, John Warner Declaration of Trust to Scott Clark, Shannon Clark, 108.013 acres, $764,400.

UNION TWP.

Mary Price, Richard Price to Mary Price Trust, Richard Price Trust, 6.613 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Charles Wilkinson Jr. to June Cromley, 14.46 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, James McConnell to Tim Lutz, 1.119 acres, $20,100.

David Stine, Pegge Stine to David Stine, Pegge Stine, $0.

Debra Blackburn, Robert Blackburn to Sandra Taylor, 54.467 acres, $0.

William Brown, trustee, Brown Family Dynasty Trust to Carol Brown, credit shelter trust, William Brown, trustee, 3.10 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Katherine Tatum Devillier, Phillip Devillier, Megan Kimbrough, Philip Kimbrough, Linda McGinn, Deborah Tatum, Frank Tatum, Fred Tatum, attorney in fact, John Tatum Jr., Katie Tatum, Margaret Tatum, Meagan Tatum, Molly Tatum, to Jeffrey Hemm, 72.997 acres, 12.985 acres, $466,300.

Katherine Tatum Devillier, Phillip Devillier, Megan Kimbrough, Philip Kimbrough, Linda McGinn, Deborah Tatum, Frank Tatum, Fred Tatum, attorney in fact, John Tatum Jr., Katie Tatum, Margaret Tatum, Meagan Tatum, Molly Tatum, to Amanda Crump, Robert Crump, 2.296 acres, 14.346 acres, $77,200.

Katherine Tatum Devillier, Phillip Devillier, Megan Kimbrough, Philip Kimbrough, Linda McGinn, Deborah Tatum, Frank Tatum, Fred Tatum, attorney in fact, John Tatum Jr., Katie Tatum, Margaret Tatum, Meagan Tatum, Molly Tatum, to Jeffrey Hemm,1.463 acres, 2.048 acres, $167,800.