UVMC hosting Treats for the Troops drive

TROY — The community is invited to join with Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in collecting treats and other items for overseas military troops during the month of February.

Collection barrels are located at the bottom of the main stairwell on the hospital lower level and in the lobby of the UVMC Cancer Care Center.

The barrels will remain through Feb. 24 at which time all donated items will be taken to Operation Show Our Love based in Brookville. That group will ship the items to troops in early March.

The collection drive is hosted by UVMC Future Leaders, whose mission includes fostering a spirit of community service.

“We learned that donations to Operation Show Our Love have been down recently and thought February – Valentines month – would be an appropriate time to show our support for those serving overseas,” said Wendy Fullerton, chair of the UVMC Future Leaders group.

Fullerton said some of the items most needed in the drive include: individual powdered drink mixes for use in bottled water, beef jerky/beef sticks, chewing gum, candy, cookies, nuts, fruit snacks, dried fruit, fruit cups, chips/pretzels, cereal/protein bars, instant oatmeal packets, individual serving size cereal boxes, cup-o-soup, microwaveable pasta cups, tuna pouches, microwaveable popcorn, eye drops, and baby wipes. Also, cards and letters are always appreciated.

Anyone who has questions about the drive at UVMC may contact Fullerton at (937) 440-4820.

To learn more about Operation Show Our Love, call (937) 232-6778 or log on to operationshowourlove.com.

Provided photo UVMC Future Leaders Chairperson Wendy Fullerton, left, and Project Search intern Angie Hess prepare a Treats of the Troops collection box. http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Treats.jpg Provided photo UVMC Future Leaders Chairperson Wendy Fullerton, left, and Project Search intern Angie Hess prepare a Treats of the Troops collection box.