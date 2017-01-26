Appraisal fair brings unique items

To the Editor:

The annual Tippecanoe Historical Society Appraisal Fair was held at the American Legion Post 586 on Jan. 21.

Fifty people brought items to be appraised, others came to listen and enjoy.

Several guns were appraised with the two highest being $800-$1,000 each. A Mary Todd Lincoln doll in excellent condition with the original shoes was set at $600-$700. A cloth parasol that belonged to Helen Timmer was appraised for $70-$75. A round adjustable, tilt top table with an inlaid surface is believed to be worth $200-$250. An 1852, Covington-Miami County woven bed cover was set at $500-$800. A wooden box/tea caddy was appraised at $800-$1,000.

A gentleman also brought some ivory pieces. They were in the family legally having been handed down from his grea-grandfather, the captain of a whaling ship. Two of the pieces were scrimshaw, carved by the grandfather, who was eventually killed by a sperm whale. The two pieces were valued at $1,000 each.

There was a wide variety of fun and interesting pieces. The society would like to thank all those who took their time to attend. We would also like to thank the American Legion for the use of their facility, and the Ladies Auxiliary for providing a lunch menu. And a special thanks to auctioneer Bob Honeyman for sharing his time and knowledge.

— Susie Spitler

Ludlow Falls