Tipp’s K9 retires; new introduced

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City Council issued more than $10 million in bond anticipation notes and met with the police department’s four-legged members.

Council bid farewell to retiring police K9 Gitta and welcomed the department’s newest K9, Bob.

Gitta will enjoy her retirement with her handler, Sgt. Greg Adkins, and his family after an eight year career in Tipp City.

She was deployed more than 950 times, locating more than $4 million dollars worth of narcotics — including 1,224 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, and 5.5 pounds of cocaine.

Gitta has sniffed more than 12,000 cars in her career, and has located more than $660,000 in cash and 113 handguns, according to the department.

The newest department K9, Bob, is a 2-year-old German Shepherd imported from Germany. He and his handler, Officer Darren Soutar, have completed a 240-hour six-week training course. Bob is trained in narcotics detection, building searches, area searches, tracking, article detection, and patrol apprehension.

Council approved the issuance of $5 million in bond anticipation notes for the reconstruction of electric substation No. 1 at the site of the old power plant.

Council issued a further $5.2 million in bond anticipation notes in order to pay for various public infrastructure projects. Those projects include County Road 25-A improvements, the downtown streetscape project, and several water and sewer line replacement projects.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit the cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana within the city. The ordinance will be discussed and voted on at the next council meeting, Jan. 3.

