Bethel school addition on track

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — With the arrival of cold weather, work on the newest addition to the Bethel Local Schools campus has moved indoors, where contractors are installing walls, floors and wiring.

According to Superintendent Ginny Potter, the project is still on track to be completed by the district’s move-in window of June and July.

“It’s looking good, we’re just delighted,” Potter said.

Work has shifted from the exterior of the building to the interior, which is able to be temporarily heated thanks to the completed installation of doors and windows.

Drywall and paint is going up and the terrazzo floor installation, which takes about six weeks, is also underway.

Potter noted that plumbing, wiring, and “miles” of technology cabling is also being installed throughout the 78,000 square foot building.

Some work continues outside, with the new steel-framed bus barn nearing completion. The barn will likely be completed and ready to service buses next month, she added.

The barn is being moved in part to make room for the new and bigger playground. The Bethel PTO contributed $12,000 for the purchase of new equipment.

Early in the summer, Potter said, the trailers in front of the building will be removed to make way for the construction of the new entrance road.

Construction began on the new wing last fall. In 2014, township voters approved a $22 million bond issue for new construction and renovation of the existing facilities.With the development of the Carriage Trails subdivision in Huber Heights, the district made the decision to add a new wing to accommodate the growing student population.

With the new addition, the district will gain 22 classrooms, a cafetorium — a combination of a cafeteria and an auditorium — and a new kitchen.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

