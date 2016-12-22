Extra enforcement on roadways

Staff Reports

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays for a combined 114 hours of overtime, which commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2017, according to Acting Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests, according to Duchak.

The deputies will be strictly enforcing all Ohio traffic statutes with a zero tolerance for violators. A primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, he said. There is usually an increase in alcohol consumption over the holidays, which combined with driving can be deadly. Deputies are hoping to curb auto crashes with the deployment of extra deputies on various days and at various time frames throughout the holiday season, according to Duchak.

“If one chooses to drink this holiday season please have a designated driver or expect to go to jail if caught driving impaired on Miami County roadways,” Duchak said.

The extra traffic enforcement effort is being made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs. This marks the 12th consecutive year the Miami County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the grant, which is funded by federal dollars and administered by the state.

For more information visit www.nhtsa.gov/Impaired.

“The sheriff’s office staff and I wish all county residents a safe and Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year,” Duchak said.