Tour de Donut moves to Troy

TROY — Here comes de donut.

The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the annual Tour de Donut cycling event will move from Darke County to the city of Troy in 2017.

The Tour de Donut will start and end in the public square in Troy. The event will take place on Sept. 16, 2017. Registration begins Jan. 1. For more information visit www.thetourdedonut.com

The event attracts more than 2,000 cyclists of all levels from more than 30 states, according to officials. The event will expand to allow up to 3,000 riders in the new Troy and Miami County locations. The routes are still being planned at this time.

During the event, participants eat donuts at specific stops to deduct time off their ride time.

“After moving the event to the three different locations within Darke County for the past 10 years, we began exploring options for moving this bicycle challenge to a larger community that would offer a ‘well-rounded experience,’ said Roger Bowersock, event organization or “Head Donut.”

More details will be released in Wednesday’s edition of the Troy Daily News.

http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/donut-logo-no-date-1.png