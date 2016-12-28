Consecutive landmarks years for foundation

For the Weekly Record Herald

TIPP CITY — The largest amount of annual discretionary dollars available in the Tipp City Area Community Foundations’ history made 2016 a landmark year.

Over $93,500 was available for local grant-making. This exceeds the prior year’s record-breaking awards by over $4,000. Credit for this sum is given to the combined strength of local contributions by individuals and to investment returns.

During the fourth quarter grantmaking meeting held in early December, an unusually large number of projects came under consideration. These included requests for substance abuse prevention, creative thinking initiatives and preservation support for the home of Tippecanoe City’s founder, John Clarke, now the Eagles Lodge.

Ultimately eight organizations were chosen to receive 18 awards totaling $32,110.45. Added to prior grants awarded since 1943, the Foundations have now surpassed $2,000,000 awarded since inception.

The following is a list of the recipients, amounts, and the purposes funded:

• Bethel Local Schools, $1,323, pairs the past with the present through the preservation of a century’s worth of Bethel High School graduation composite photos. Once restored and digitally scanned, these photos will be projected upon a digital display board. The completion date is targeted for August 2017, in time to mark the 100th anniversary of the school and the grand opening of the massive building expansion. This project is a partnership between the Schools, the Bethel Historical Society and the Bethel Alumni Association.

• Bethel Local Schools, $1,017, bridges science and literature through the purchase of nonfiction science-related books in the elementary school library. These books are part of the school’s accelerated reading program. This grant is made possible through the generous support of the Radle Family Fund for Science Education.

• Dayton Children’s, $5,000, extends local funding to a regional project at Dayton Children’s. Specifically, this grant will be put toward the building of the eight-story patient tower currently under construction. Each year, over 5,000 patient visits to this regional hospital are made by children from Tipp City.

• Downtown Tipp City Partnership, $1,725, spruces up the exteriors of downtown properties identified by the Façade Improvement Program, including the Eagles Lodge at the corner of First and East Main Street. This grant was awarded through the Urban Stewardship Fund, established in 2009 by Heather Bailey and Frank Scenna, to maintain the City’s architectural charm.

• GIVE Medical Ministry, $2,000, purchases medical lift chairs and knee walkers for lending. This equipment assures the safety of those with mobility disabilities. Often the equipment on loan has been gifted through private individuals, but the expected demand exceeds the gifting rate.

• Miami County Recovery Council, $1,200, implements an evidence-based curriculum in Tippecanoe High School health classes on the education of substance abuse prevention. This is achieved by focusing on issues including peer pressure, self-confidence and anxiety coping skills.

• Tipp City Parks Department, $2,934, replaces trees in parks and curb lawns where ash trees have been removed because of damage from the emerald ash borer. This grant was awarded from the Lucille L. Milner Trees for Tipp Fund, established in 1998 to provide for the planting of trees in Tipp City’s urban landscape.

• Tipp City Parks Department, $2,579, constructs replicas of original wooden canal lock doors on Lock 15 in Canal Lock Park. This grant was awarded from the Warren E. Miltenberger Parkland Fund, established in 2008 to support public parkland and natural areas.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,657.80, rich in Ohio history, the Garst Museum in Greenville educates 4th grade students on topics such as Native Americans, the Treaty of Greenville, and Annie Oakley during this field trip. This grant is awarded in honor of Matt Timmer, an emeritus member of the Foundation.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,500, jumps at the chance to support this innovative course taught in the High School. Through the Homebuilding Class, students participate in building a Tiny House, which will later be sold and the proceeds will be used to fund the course next year. Through this coursework, students acquire real-world skills for the homebuilding industry. Also key to the course is the lesson of understanding the impact people have on the environment through sustainable living, which generates less waste, uses less energy and provides for cheaper and more flexible housing.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,295, expands the capabilities of Intervention Specialists in the Middle School through the purchase of iPad Minis. Students in this program have a wide range of disabilities including ADHD, autism, processing disorders, cognitive delays and learning disabilities. Currently 18 students each day are supported in this customized learning setting.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,224.64, nurtures scientific inquiry for 5th graders through an extended COSI field trip in the spring.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,200.76, sends 5th grade students to Columbus Museum of Art to see first-hand the pieces that they have studied in the classroom. This excursion also promotes critical thinking, which lines up with the school’s language art and science standards.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,000, offsets the cost of a one day ACT prep seminar that will be available to students in the Junior class.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $975, fuels the Power of the Pen, an interscholastic writing competition for 7th and 8th graders, designed to help young people find and develop a creative voice that is uniquely their own. Twelve students write their way through district, regional and state competition.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $700, invests in student creativity by publishing of student literary journals compiled by students in the Inferno Literary Group of the High School.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $618.47, turns up the rhythm by adding hand drums to the percussion instruments in the Broadway music classroom.

• Tipp City Seniors, Inc., $4,160.78, initiates the special funding effort to construct a commercial kitchen within the new Senior Center, currently under construction.

Since 1943, the Tipp City Area Community Foundations has awarded $2,015,724.16 in grants, as of Dec, 31, 2016. Members of the Distribution Committee are Jim Ranft, chairman, Heather Bailey, president, Jim McKee, Claire Timmer and Jackie Wahl. Other trustees include Mary Bowman, Jesse Chamberlain, Joan Creech, Diana Featherstone, Dee Gillis, Melissa Keller, Jim McKee, Bruce McKenzie, and Pete Schinaman.

The Tipp City Area Community Foundations is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information on how your organization can apply for a grant, please contact Jim Ranft at (937) 667-1270. If you would like information about how to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 478-3400.

For more information about the Foundations’ volunteers, donors and funds, visit the web site at www.tippfoundation.org.