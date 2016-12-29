Community briefs

Free Christmas tree recycling offered

MIAMI COUNTY — Give your Christmas tree a second life after the season! The Miami County Solid Waste District reminds all residents to recycle Christmas trees after Dec. 25.

The Miami County Transfer Station and Recycling Center, on County Road 25-A north of Troy, will collect Christmas trees at no charge through Jan. 15, 2017.

Some municipal waste haulers will pick up Christmas trees to be delivered to the Transfer Station and Recycling Center. Contact your private hauler to see if there is a charge for pick-up. Please remember to remove the stand, hooks, plastic bags, and all non-biodegradable ornaments before taking your tree to the curb or the transfer station.

This recycling project assists the county in keeping wood waste out of the landfill, and provides mulch for the beautification of public spaces in the county.

While dropping off your Christmas tree, remember to bring along all those other post-holiday recyclables like wrapping paper, boxes and beverage containers. The Transfer Station and Recycling Center accepts pre-sorted recyclables at no charge, including paper of all types, cardboard, plastic containers, glass jars and bottles, and steel and aluminum cans.

For more information, contact the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department at 440-5653, or visit miamicounty.gov/solidwaste. Many municipal waste haulers also offer tree pickup; call your hauler for details.

YMCA offers fitness challenge

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is hosting an eight week Total Body Transformation challenge. This program is designed to change you from the inside out through education, accountability, and a strategic exercise plan.

The Total Body Transformation challenge begins Jan. 9. Each participant will meet in a small group with a personal trainer, for two sessions a week. The program will be offered at both the Piqua and Robinson branches.

Program consists of a pre and post fitness assessment and weekly emails including various topics such as: nutritional information, healthy recipes, and motivational support. Every participant will also receive a T-shirt and weekly prize opportunities.

For more information contact, Kaci Gessaman, Troy, at 440-9622 or k.gessaman@miamicountyymca.net, or Heather Sever, Piqua, at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net. Or visit the Miami County YMCA website at www.miamicountyymca.net.

Pesticide workshop set

TROY — The OSU Extension-Miami County office will offer a workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 to help participants prepare for the private pesticide applicator examination at the Hobart Center for Local Government at 510 Water St., Troy. The workshop will cover topics specifically to prepare for the core section of the pesticide exam. Anyone that uses restricted-use pesticides on his or her own land or rented land and produces an agricultural commodity should be licensed.

This workshop will cover the basics of pesticide applications, reading the label, pesticide safety, principles of pest control, formulations, environmental protection, personal protective equipment, safe storage and Ohio rules and regulations.

Pre-registration is required by Jan. 13 and is $10 per person. Late registrations will be $25 per person. To register for the class, contact the OSU Extension office at (937) 440-3945 with a credit card or by mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to 201 W. Main St, Troy, OH 45373. Cash, credit or checks are also accepted in person in the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Amanda Bennett at bennett.709@osu.edu with questions or visit miami.osu.edu/events.