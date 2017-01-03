MCSO seeks runaway juvenile

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@civitasmedia.com

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives are attempting to locate a Monroe Township missing/runaway juvenile.

Faith A. Lewis, 17, ran away from her home several months ago, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

According Duchak, she has been in contact with her guardian by telephone over the course of that time, yet she is refusing to come home.

“When she calls her guardian she is using throwaway phones so it has been hard to track her,” Duchak said.

Lewis is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives believe she is staying in the Dayton and Riverside areas.

Duchak said the sheriff’s office gets involved immediately upon a report of a missing or runaway youth. He said they enter the person’s name into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is a computerized index of criminal justice information through the FBI. He said they also utilize media and interview family and friends to help locate the youth.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Detective Todd Cooper at (937) 440-3965, Ext. 6632. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org.

LEWIS http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lewis-Faith-A.-1.jpg LEWIS