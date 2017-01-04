Senior Hall of Fame nominess sought

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state’s Department of Aging is seeking nominations for the 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

The department says the honor often goes to “ordinary people who do extraordinary things” in their communities or careers. Past inductees have included artists, advocates, businesspeople, educators, health care professionals, volunteers and more.

They will be evaluated for contributions begun or continued after age 60.

Nominees must be at least 60, and either native-born Ohioans or residents for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

The deadline is Jan. 31 for the May 2017 induction, joining more than 450 others in the hall.

For more information, visit www.aging.ohio.gov/news/halloffam.