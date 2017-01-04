Community briefs

Die cut cars on display at library

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is happy to have a collection of coin bank cars on display this month thanks to Mitch Fogle.

Fogle is a Milton-Union graduate who proudly served in the U.S. Navy, retired from the Navy to work at the Hayner Cultural Center, and currently serves on the board of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. His die cut coin banks date from the 1980’s and are from makers such as the Ertl Company, Liberty Classics, and Coca-Cola.

Stop by the Milton-Union Public Library and check out these rare collectibles.

Appraisal fair set

TIPP CITY — An antique appraisal fair will be offered Jan. 21 by the Tippecanoe Historical Society at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Robert “Bob” Honeyman, a well-known auctioneer in Miami County, will use his experience and knowledge to provide information on whatever items are brought in. Admission is free, but there will be a fee of $5 to have up to two items appraised (additional items will be accepted if time allows). The location is handicapped accessible. Food and refreshments by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 586 will be available for purchase. Those who would like to just watch the event are invited to attend. For more information, call Gordon Pittenger (937) 667-3051 or Susie Spitler at (937) 698-6798.

Missionary to speak in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Simon Avila will share his missionary experiences and music on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. He will have charge of the 9 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. services.

Avila will also appear at Center Friends Church — located on mile west of West Milton at 8550 W. St. Rt. 571 — at 6 p.m. the same day.

Avila grew up in Mexico and attended a Methodist Mission School in Texas. He now lives outside Galion, Ohio, where he heads a prison ministry in Mt. Gilead. Besides sharing his music ministry throughout the Michigan and Ohio area, he travels extensively with the Way of the Cross Ministries throughout Mexico and Central and South America.

All services are open to anyone wanting to enjoy his music and hear about his various missionary endeavors. Hoffman is one block west of St. Rt. 48 at 201 S. Main St.

Grandma’s Kitchen closed for season

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton will be closed until late March. Organizers look forward to sharing with participants again after the winter weather.

An opening date will be announced at a later time.

Turner graduates

WEST MILTON — Joseph V. Turner graduated cum laude and with departmental honors from the University of Toledo on Dec. 17.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in Environmental Science with a concentration in Chemistry.

Turner is a 2013 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

He is the son of John and Peggy Turner of West Milton.

He is employed as a chemist for Cargill Inc.