Rotary reports

Program Chairperson Andrew White invited Rotarian and historian Tom Cochran to speak at the first Rotary meeting in 2017. Tom discussed World War II, and the interactions of Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill leading up to WWII through the end of the war. He discussed the USA’s involvement starting with just supplying goods to England and Russia, until the USA starting fighting in Europe on June 6, 1944. Each leader had their own goals and aims. He closed with the statistics the number of casualties incurred by the USA, England and Russia. Pictured is Tom Cochran.

Program Chairperson Andrew White invited Rotarian and historian Tom Cochran to speak at the first Rotary meeting in 2017. Tom discussed World War II, and the interactions of Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill leading up to WWII through the end of the war. He discussed the USA’s involvement starting with just supplying goods to England and Russia, until the USA starting fighting in Europe on June 6, 1944. Each leader had their own goals and aims. He closed with the statistics the number of casualties incurred by the USA, England and Russia. Pictured is Tom Cochran. http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.4.17-Tom-Cochran.jpg Program Chairperson Andrew White invited Rotarian and historian Tom Cochran to speak at the first Rotary meeting in 2017. Tom discussed World War II, and the interactions of Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill leading up to WWII through the end of the war. He discussed the USA’s involvement starting with just supplying goods to England and Russia, until the USA starting fighting in Europe on June 6, 1944. Each leader had their own goals and aims. He closed with the statistics the number of casualties incurred by the USA, England and Russia. Pictured is Tom Cochran.