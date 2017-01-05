Area briefs

YMCA offers shooting clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 28 at the Robinson Branch, County Road 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional shooting coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Townsley has more than 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball classes/leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

• Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

Fifth grade and up — Noon and 1:20 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Member of month named

CASSTOWN — The January 2017 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Michael Bair. Bair is the son of David and Annette Bair of Troy. He is a freshman at Miami East High School and a first year agriculture student enrolled in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.

Bair was chosen for his recent accomplishment of earning a $1,000 National FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience Grant from CCOF Foundation for organic agriculture. Bair has his own business of raising pasture-raised, organic market chickens. Additionally, Bair has participated in the county FFA Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event as the team’s chairperson. He has also participated in the Farm Safety Week’s Drive-Your-Tractor-To-School and Corn Challenge.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture Classroom, and receive a special memento in celebration of their accomplishment.

Cub Scout overnighter set

TROY — Join other packs from the area for an overnight adventure at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Brukner Nature Center.

All overnighters focus on the opportunities Brukner Nature Center has to offer. Participants will meet BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover their unique adaptations. This program is $25 per scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast.

“Camp out” in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure.

Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Township report ready for viewing

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The 2016 financial year has closed for Elizabeth Township. The 2016 financial reports are available for viewing at 5710 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Call (937) 335-1920 to make arrangements for viewing the reports.