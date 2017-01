MIAMI COUNTY — A missing/runaway Monroe Township girl has been found.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Friday that the juvenile, Faith A. Lewis, 17, who had run away from her home several months ago, was located by the Huber Heights Police Department.

She was thought to be hiding in the Dayton or Riverside areas.

Lewis was released to her guardian, he said.

Duchak said tips about the girl’s location led to her being found, and thanked the public for the assistance.