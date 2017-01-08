OSU agronomy webinars planned

Staff Reports

TROY — The Ohio State University Extension has announced a series of four webinars available to producers, Certified Crop Advisors and industry offered throughout January and February 2017. The Corn, Soybean and Wheat Connection series is scheduled to begin Jan. 24 and will focus on issues and updates in grain crop production. Each webinar will begin at 7 p.m. and can be view at several host sites across the state or from your home computer. Certified Crop Adviser credits will be available each evening at physical locations only.

The first session on Jan. 24 will feature Drs. John Fulton and Elizabeth Hawkins on how to efficiently utilize data from precision agriculture technology to guide farm management decisions.

The second webinar will be held on Jan. 31 and will detail how to assess growing conditions and their impact on ear rots, mycotoxins and malformation in corn. This session will be taught by Dr. Peter Thomison, State Corn Production Specialist, OSU Extension and Dr. Pierce Paul, State Corn and Wheat Disease Specialist, OSU Extension.

The third webinar will be held on Feb. 21 and will cover improving soil health and utilizing cover crops by Drs. Steve Culman and Ryan Haden, both from Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center in Wooster.

The final webinar on Feb. 28 will give producers management strategies to increase soybean yield and provide updates on insect trends from 2016. This session will be taught by Dr. Laura Lindsey, State Soybean & Small Grains Specialist, OSU Extension and Dr. Kelley Tilmon, State Field Crops Entomology Specialist, OSU Extension.

Participants can register to view at host locations by contacting the host directly. Find a host location near you and a full schedule at go.osu.edu/cswconnection2017schedule. If you prefer to view the webinars at home, you must pre-register one week before each session to receive login information. You may register online at go.osu.edu/cswconnection2017.

These webinars are on outreach tool of the OSU Extension Agronomic Crops Team. Each webinar will be recorded and available online one week after the live session. The location of the recordings will be announced in the CORN newsletter and published at agcrops.osu.edu. To subscribe to the newsletter, visit corn.osu.edu. For questions or more information, contact Amanda Bennett at bennett.709@osu.edu or 440-3945.