2017 Agriculture Outlook meeting upcoming

GREENVILLE — What does 2017 look like for Western Ohio farmers and agricultural businesses?

Learn what to expect this year during an agricultural outlook meeting Feb. 3 at noon presented by agriculture economists and swine specialist with the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

The presentation is part of the 2017 Agricultural Policy and Outlook series offered by The Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the college. Ths meeting is being hosted by the Agriculture and Natural Resources Educators from Auglaize, Darke, Miami, Mecer and Shelby counties.

The meeting is partially sponsored by Farm Credit Mid America Merchants Bank of Indiana, Minster Bank, Second National Bank, The Andersons and Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net.

The meeting will feature presentations on matters the agricultural community should expect in 2017, including policy changes, key issues and market behavior with respect to farm, food and energy resources, and the environment, said Sam Custer, OSU Extension, Darke County Educator.

“Participants can listen and learn from Ohio State faculty as they discuss the opportunities and challenges for the agricultural sector as well as interpret the impact of recent policy decisions,” Custer said.

Speakers for the outlook meeting are:

• Dale Richer, State Swine Specialist, OSU Extension

• Carl Zulauf, Professor Emeritus, Ohio State University

• Barry Ward, Assistant Professor, OSU Extension, Production Business Management

• David Marrison, Associate Professor, OSU Extension

What will be covered:

• Ohio Swine Production Update

• Speculation on President Trump’s Policy Agenda

• Examining Land Values, Cash Rents, Input Costs & Potential Crop Profitability in 2017

• What Are Grain Markets Telling Us?

• Farm & Estate Tax Laws — Planning for an Uncertain Future

“These presentations will provide excellent information and insights that will benefit farmers and agricultural leaders as they make plans for 2017 and beyond,” Custer said.

The meeting will be held at the Romer’s Party Room, 118 E. Main St., Greenville.

Registration for the meeting is $20 (includes lunch) by Jan. 27. A registration flyer can be downloaded at http://go.osu.edu/2017darkeagoutlook.

For more information about the meeting, contact Custer at [email protected] or (937) 548-5215.

For more detailed information, visit the Darke County OSU Extension website at www.darke.osu.edu, the OSU Extension Darke County Facebook page.