Tipp City Seniors news

Provided photo
The Tipp City Seniors Inc. rang in the new year and are looking forward to a great year filled with many wonderful things including a new Senior Center. Thanks and Happy New Year everyone!
Provided photo
Erica Hile from Bruckner Nature Center paid a visit to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. She brought along a screech owl, a Virginia possum and a corn snake.
