Posted on by

Tipp City Seniors news


Provided photo The Tipp City Seniors Inc. rang in the new year and are looking forward to a great year filled with many wonderful things including a new Senior Center. Thanks and Happy New Year everyone!


Provided photo Erica Hile from Bruckner Nature Center paid a visit to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. She brought along a screech owl, a Virginia possum and a corn snake.


Provided photo

The Tipp City Seniors Inc. rang in the new year and are looking forward to a great year filled with many wonderful things including a new Senior Center. Thanks and Happy New Year everyone!

Provided photo

Erica Hile from Bruckner Nature Center paid a visit to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. She brought along a screech owl, a Virginia possum and a corn snake.

Provided photo The Tipp City Seniors Inc. rang in the new year and are looking forward to a great year filled with many wonderful things including a new Senior Center. Thanks and Happy New Year everyone!
http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_4219.jpgProvided photo The Tipp City Seniors Inc. rang in the new year and are looking forward to a great year filled with many wonderful things including a new Senior Center. Thanks and Happy New Year everyone!

Provided photo Erica Hile from Bruckner Nature Center paid a visit to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. She brought along a screech owl, a Virginia possum and a corn snake.
http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_4210.jpgProvided photo Erica Hile from Bruckner Nature Center paid a visit to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. She brought along a screech owl, a Virginia possum and a corn snake.
comments powered by Disqus