Community briefs

Appraisal fair set

TIPP CITY — An antique appraisal fair will be offered Jan. 21 by the Tippecanoe Historical Society at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Robert “Bob” Honeyman, a well-known auctioneer in Miami County, will use his experience and knowledge to provide information on whatever items are brought in. Admission is free, but there will be a fee of $5 to have up to two items appraised (additional items will be accepted if time allows). The location is handicapped accessible. Food and refreshments by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 586 will be available for purchase. Those who would like to just watch the event are invited to attend. For more information, call Gordon Pittenger (937) 667-3051 or Susie Spitler at (937) 698-6798.

Missionary to speak in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Simon Avila will share his missionary experiences and music on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. He will have charge of the 9 a.m. and the 11:15 a.m. services.

Avila will also appear at Center Friends Church — located on mile west of West Milton at 8550 W. St. Rt. 571 — at 6 p.m. the same day.

Avila grew up in Mexico and attended a Methodist Mission School in Texas. He now lives outside Galion, Ohio, where he heads a prison ministry in Mt. Gilead. Besides sharing his music ministry throughout the Michigan and Ohio area, he travels extensively with the Way of the Cross Ministries throughout Mexico and Central and South America.

All services are open to anyone wanting to enjoy his music and hear about his various missionary endeavors. Hoffman is one block west of St. Rt. 48 at 201 S. Main St.

Grandma’s Kitchen closed for season

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton will be closed until late March. Organizers look forward to sharing with participants again after the winter weather.

An opening date will be announced at a later time.

Lecture series continues

TROY — Dr. Robert Bateman, Lt. Col. Ret. USAF will give a lecture entitled “Survival from Ejections” at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The West Point graduate and former USAF pilot had to parachute from a disabled aircraft twice. Both ejections were over water and he will be discussing these experiences.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public.

Dr. Bateman, a 1957 West Point graduate, had a 20-year career in the Air Force, with more than 4,500 hours in aircraft such as the F-100, F-4D, and F-111. As a flight instructor, he taught in the T-33, T-37, and T-38. He has flown 225 combat missions in the B-57, and has been awarded the Silver Star, DFC with four oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous Air Medals. He has earned a master of science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and after his retirement, earned a master of arts degree in Experimental Psychology from the University of Dayton. He also holds a doctorate in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University with a specialty in Human Factors Engineering.

In addition to his Air Force experience as a flight and academic instructor and some time spent as a substitute teacher in public schools, Dr. Bateman has taught college-level undergraduate and graduate students in aviation-related courses in the principles of flight, human factors, physiology, psychology, management, airport operations, spatial disorientation, accident investigation, and safety.

He is a volunteer speaker for the Wright B Flyer as well as a member of the AOPA, Air Force Association, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, the Order of Daedalians, the Association of Aviation Psychologists, and the University Aviation Association.

The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow.

For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

YMCA offers shooting clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 28 at the Robinson Branch, County Road 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional shooting coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Townsley has more than 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball classes/leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

• Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

Fifth grade and up — Noon and 1:20 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.