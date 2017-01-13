Museum holds appreciation event

Staff Reports

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s held its second annual appreciation event in December.

Prior to the start of the program, the Troy Christian High School Show Choir arrived early to set the tone of the evening by decorating the entire dining hall of the Troy Masonic Temple, and after some brief socializing, everyone was invited to enjoy the appetizers and beverages provided by the museum board and volunteers.

The program began with the “Pledge of Allegiance,” to the flag of the United States of America, and the singing of the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America,” by the choir.

Special guests in attendance included Troy Mayor Mike Beamish along with city commissioners John O’Brien and Jack Evans. World War II veterans, including Marion Adams, were in attendance, along with several other veterans and veteran volunteers.

Mayor Beamish accepted a plaque on behalf of the city of Troy, given in appreciation of support to the museum since its official start in 2010. Also receiving plaques of appreciation were Louise Vore, in recognition of her work as the museum’s press release liaison and photographer, along with Genesis Healthcare for providing doughnuts for the Veterans Coffee and Doughnut event on the first Wednesday of the month, and Troy Lumber and Hospice of Miami County for their involvement with various museum activities the past year.

The presentations concluded with Outstanding Service plaques presented to Dr. Vivian Blevins, accepted on her behalf by her husband, for her dedicated work with and on behalf of the veterans of the local area. The second plaque was presented to Terry Purke, a veteran museum volunteer, who is volunteering as the museum’s curator. His duties include the arrangements of museum exhibits, providing informational programs to the community and preparing exhibits for display outside the museum facility. He has worked with many of the Troy museums, and is also a volunteer with the Overfield Tavern.

The evening ended with a medley of Christmas songs presented by the Troy Christian High School Show Choir and Rebel Marcum, choir director.

The highlight of the evening however, was the presentation of gifts; everyone in attendance received a gift of homemade baked goods, Christmas ornaments, and cards signed by all the choir members.

The best was still yet to come as Marcum, relayed the story of the choir members’ enthusiastic efforts and bake sale to raise funds to make a “special” donation to the museum. It was at the conclusion of her story that the she asked museum president Tristan Weis to come forward to accept the gift on behalf of the museum. Much to the astonishment of the crowd, the choir had raised enough funds to present the museum with not only a gift card for the museum’s needs, but also the special podium and case needed to display the Congressional Medal of Honor belonging to George Greene of Troy. The medal is currently housed in the vault of the Troy Historical Society awaiting its placement in the Miami Valley Veterans Museum upon acquisition of the special display case.

Provided photo Troy Christian High School Show Choir not only set up for the event at the museum, they performed and made donations to the museum.