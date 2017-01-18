Finance reports reveal sheriff campaign costs

MIAMI COUNTY — Post-election finance reports for the November sheriff’s race showed similar amounts for Republican candidate and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and independent candidate Joe Mahan.

Duchak won the Republican primary in March, earning 34 percent of the vote. According to other results, Paul Reece received 30 percent of the vote, Chris Anderson with 24 percent, and Steve Cooper with 12 percent.

Duchak won the November election for sheriff, receiving approximately 70 percent of the vote over Mahan. In November, Duchak was appointed the acting sheriff after the death of long-time Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox. Cox passed away on Nov. 10.

In late December, before the new year, Duchak took the oath of office for sheriff.

Mahan reported spending $982.15 after the pre-election finance report. Mahan reported spending $12,793.09 prior for a total of $13,775.24 spent on his campaign.

Duchak reported bringing a balance forward of $1,516.12 from his last report after reporting spending approximately $3,679 in the fall. Duchak’s statement of contributions received included two private donations — one for $50 and the other for $100 — and a donation from the Miami County Republican Commitee for a check of $2,469.22. Those contributions totaled $2,619.22.

For Duchak’s statement of other income, Duchak contributed a total of $7,500 to the Committee to Elect Duchak for Sheriff.

Duchak’s total funds available were reported as $11,635.34.

Duchak also gave an in-kind contribution of $47 to the committee for postage.

On Duchak’s statement of expenditures, Duchak paid $3,490.58 for postage for mailers to the U.S. Postal Service; $4,012.69 to VPP Industries, Inc., was bio cards, mailers, and mailing service; and $1,330.29 to VPP Industries, Inc., again for mailers and mailing service. Duchak’s total expenditure for these instances was $8,833.56. Duchak spent a total of approximately $12,513.

Duchak’s campaign reported a balance of $2,801.78 and outstanding loans owed by the committee at $17,500.

Duchak ultimately ended up spending more than Mahan overall last year, though, due to having to campaign in the Republican primary election.

