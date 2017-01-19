Creative writing classes set at Hayner

TRoY — Would you like to discover your inner creative writer? Many of us are talented writers, but do not have the time or space to develop these skills. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer creative writing classes for adults this winter.

Creative Writing: Mastering the Short Story with Meredith Parris is a perfect way to give yourself the time to write, while also learning from others in a writing community. This 7-week class will focus on the short story. Various techniques on how to build characters, create memorable settings, and embed humor, irony, and suspense will be presented. Each week, participants will work with a new short story prompt, and eventually develop and revise two pieces for a class anthology. Creative Writing: Mastering the Short Story is open to students age 16 through adult. The fee is $70 for this seven-week class that will meet on Wednesdays from 4:30-6 p.m. Classes start Feb. 1.

Parris currently teaches eighth grade language arts at Troy Junior High School. She obtained her teaching degree at The University of Cincinnati, and is currently pursuing her master of arts in Teaching through the Ohio Writing Project at Miami University. She is passionate about education, reading, and helping students of all abilities find their inner writer. She is a lifelong Trojan, and is a member of the Exhibit Committee at the Hayner Center.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.