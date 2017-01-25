Elections board fires deputy director

MIAMI COUNTY — During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the Miami County Board of Elections terminated the employment of Deputy Director Eric Morgan.

The vote was 3-0, with board members Dean Tamplin, Ryan King, and Jose Lopez voting to terminate Morgan’s employment. The three board members voted after a closed executive session.

King and Lopez are both Republican board members, with Tamplin and incoming board member Dave Fisher as the Democrat board members. Tamplin and Lopez will each be leaving the board at the end of their terms on the board next month.

Morgan is a Democrat and has been working at the office since March 2013. There are no plans yet to replace him.

Back in September, Morgan was the subject of multiple executive sessions held by the board. Following those private meetings, Morgan and office clerk Tana Fogt signed a workplace romance disclosure form acknowledging that they are in a consensual relationship.

The board met with their legal counsel to come up with this agreement in order to allow both of these individuals to continue working in their current capacities as well as maintain their personal relationship.

In November, the board approved increasing the salary wages of Director Bev Kendall and Morgan from $43,513 to $47,476 annually in response to the Fair Labor Standards Act.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336