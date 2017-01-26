Community briefs

Adult coloring program begins

WEST MILTON — There will be an adult coloring program at the Milton-Union Public Library every Wednesday until March 15 at 6:30 p.m. Ages 16 and up are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, cocoa, or tea while coloring your cares away. Beverages, coloring pages, markers, and pencils will be provided.

For more information about this or other programs, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Financial report ready for library

WEST MILTON — The annual financial report for 2016 of the Milton-Union Public Library is complete and available for perusal at the office of the fiscal officer at 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

Application deadline nears

MIAMI COUNTY — Not-for-profit organizations in Miami County are reminded that grant applications to the Miami County Foundation must be submitted by Feb. 28.

Applicants must provide services directly to the residents of Miami County. All must be certified federally tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service and preferably be a 501(c)(3) organization.

Historically, grants have been awarded to social service organizations, schools, healthcare providers, libraries, youth and senior groups as well as the arts. Guidelines restrict organizations to one grant annually. An application form and other pertinent information are available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org or by contacting the office at 773-9012.

Successful applicants will receive notification of the spring distribution date.

The foundation was established in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt, founder of WPTW-AM/WCLR radio.

YMCA offers shooting clinic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 28 at the Robinson Branch, County Road 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional shooting coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Townsley has more than 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball classes/leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

• Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

Fifth grade and up — Noon and 1:20 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group to Meet

TROY — The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level Conference Room A.

Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well.

For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

TMCS announces purse auction

TIPP CITY — TMCS will be hosting the 5th Annual Purse Auction and luncheon Saturday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tipp City United Methodist Church.

Plenty of games and door prizes plus a delicious lunch catered by Sam & Ethel’s. Cost of a ticket is $20. Proceeds will go to the Lunch on Us Program which served 7,256 lunches during the summer of 2016.

Galen Gingrich will be the auctioneer. Tickets go on sale February 13 at TMCS office at 3 E. Main Street, during office hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 pm). Call (937) 667-8631 for more information.

TMCS is looking for new or gently used purses, scarves and jewelry. If you have any to donate, please bring them to the office by Feb. 28.

Free tax help available

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area United Way is encouraging eligible residents to file their taxes for free and claim their full refunds using MyFreeTaxes.com.

Households earning $62,000 or less a year can now go online to www.tippcityauw.org and click on the ‘My Free Taxes’ tab to receive free federal and state tax preparation and filing assistance online. MyFreeTaxes is the only free online platform that can be used to file federal and state taxes in all 50 states.

MyFreeTaxes is an easy, fast secure federal and state filing site powered by H&R Block®. The online tool allows eligible taxpayers, with combined household income of $62,000 or less, to self-file for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free telephone, email, and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists. Helping to maximize refunds for eligible families and individuals so they can claim valuable tax credits to help keep more money in their pockets.

If you have further questions, please feel free to contact the Tipp City Area United Way office at (937) 669-3863 or visit www.tippcityauw.org to find My Free Taxes or other additional information.