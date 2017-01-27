Eligible residents can file taxes for free

Staff Reports

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area United Way is encouraging eligible residents to file their taxes for free and claim their full refunds using MyFreeTaxes.com.

Households earning $62,000 or less a year can now go online to www.tippcityauw.org and click on the “My Free Taxes” tab to receive free federal and state tax preparation and filing assistance online. MyFreeTaxes is the only free online platform that can be used to file federal and state taxes in all 50 states.

MyFreeTaxes is an easy, fast secure federal and state filing site powered by H&R Block. The online tool allows eligible taxpayers, with combined household income of $62,000 or less, to self-file for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free telephone, email and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists. Helping to maximize refunds for eligible families and individuals so they can claim valuable tax credits to help keep more money in their pockets.

MyFreeTaxes.com is an interactive resource for information regarding tax preparation, valuable credits including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, and personal finance

For more inf0rmation, contact the Tipp City Area United Way office at (937) 669-3863 or visit website www.tippcityauw.org to find My Free Taxes or other additional information.