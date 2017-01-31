Local officials meet to discuss projects

TIPP CITY — Representatives from the Tipp City school district, city of Tipp City, and Monroe Township met Monday night for their first Tri-Agency meeting of the year to discuss ongoing and upcoming projects.

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, plans for the Maple Hill Bridge replacement are in the design phase, Eggleston said. The plan is to widen the bridge as much as possible for two lane traffic, with the possibility of adding a bike lane.

The city has applied for grant funding for the project, but construction may not go forward for another year, Eggleston said.

In 2015, council compared plans for replacing the bridge or reconstructing the roadway to align with Kyle Park Drive. Council directed city staff to plan for replacing the bridge, as it was the less expensive plan.

At that time, city staff told council that the bridge has a low sufficiency rating — 16.2 compared to the Hathaway bridge at 96.9 — and has been weight reduced. The width of the bridge has also been decreased for vehicle safety. The bridge was originally constructed in 1935, reconstructed in 1965 and resurfaced in 1998.

The city is still considering locations for a new water tower, Eggleston said. Council will discuss two options for the tower at their second meeting in February.

“We have received approval for a $2.4 million zero percent interest loan to build it,” he said.

The city is also seeking designs for the exit 68 interchange on Interstate 75, sending design considerations to several landscape design companies.

Eggleston said the city is looking for a low maintenance design to clean up the interchange, potentially with lighting that could change colors for events.

According to Eggleston, the city’s first responders are gearing up for the first annual Fire versus Police basketball game.

This event, which will be held at 7 p.m. April 8 at the high school, will raise money for Tipp Monroe Community Services.

“It’s something they thought they would start to give back to Community Services, because they have given [the departments] grants before,” Eggleston said.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children and are available at the police station. Donate a canned good and receive a $1 discount.

Tipp City Schools Superintendent Gretta Kumpf discussed a renewal levy that will appear on the May ballot. This 13.9 mill operating levy combines two other levies, which would generate $5.6 million annually for seven years.

Because this would combine and renew previous levies, there will be no new taxes and the rollback exemption for taxpayers will be retained.

Kumpf also displayed plans for the new athletic stadium, which will remain in City Park. The $5.6 million project is expected to be completely privately funded through the Tipp Pride Association, a group of residents and business owners.

The new stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of 3,500, new home and visitor bleachers, and new locker rooms and concessions.

Construction projects could be beginning this spring in Monroe Township.

According to Monroe Township trustee Phil Cox, the Tipp Seniors Inc. will soon be going out to bid on their new senior center. Construction could start as early as the spring, he said.

Bids for the Country Estates East water and sewer project are in and the construction loan for the project has been approved, Cox added. Construction could start as early as March.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@civitasmedia.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.