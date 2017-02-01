Community briefs

Free AARP tax help available

MIAMI COUNTY — AARP Foundation tax-aide volunteers are once again offering free tax preparation in Tipp City and West Milton from early February through mid-March. The locations, hours of operation and numbers to call to make an appointment are:

• Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St. Walk-ins only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Appointments only from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call (937) 667-3826 to make an appointment.

• West Milton Public Library, 560 S. Main St. No appointments are required. Help will be available from 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 13, March 13, and April 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

While tax-aide’s focus is on low-to-moderate income senior citizens, the service is available to anyone, regardless of income or age. Volunteers are certified and trained by the IRS.

Taxpayers should bring these important documents with them: last year’s federal and Ohio tax returns, Social Security card or Medicare card with an A or T suffix on the medicare number, government-issued photo ID, all income documents, a list of medical expenses, and anything related to debt cancellation.

TMCS announces purse auction

TIPP CITY — TMCS will be hosting the 5th Annual Purse Auction and luncheon Saturday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tipp City United Methodist Church.

Plenty of games and door prizes plus a delicious lunch catered by Sam & Ethel’s. Cost of a ticket is $20. Proceeds will go to the Lunch on Us Program which served 7,256 lunches during the summer of 2016.

Galen Gingrich will be the auctioneer. Tickets go on sale February 13 at TMCS office at 3 E. Main Street, during office hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 pm). Call (937) 667-8631 for more information.

TMCS is looking for new or gently used purses, scarves and jewelry. If you have any to donate, please bring them to the office by Feb. 28.

Free tax help available

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area United Way is encouraging eligible residents to file their taxes for free and claim their full refunds using MyFreeTaxes.com.

Households earning $62,000 or less a year can now go online to www.tippcityauw.org and click on the ‘My Free Taxes’ tab to receive free federal and state tax preparation and filing assistance online. MyFreeTaxes is the only free online platform that can be used to file federal and state taxes in all 50 states.

MyFreeTaxes is an easy, fast secure federal and state filing site powered by H&R Block®. The online tool allows eligible taxpayers, with combined household income of $62,000 or less, to self-file for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free telephone, email, and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists. Helping to maximize refunds for eligible families and individuals so they can claim valuable tax credits to help keep more money in their pockets.

If you have further questions, please feel free to contact the Tipp City Area United Way office at (937) 669-3863 or visit www.tippcityauw.org to find My Free Taxes or other additional information.