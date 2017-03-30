‘Lead the Way’ competition deadline April 20

Staff Report

DAYTON — Area high school seniors with a bright idea for boosting blood donations have until Wednesday, April 20 to enter the Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarship competition.

The $5,000 Lead The Way scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren. CBC and Vectren annually award $1,000 in college tuition assistance to five graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a CBC blood drive.

Scholarship applicants are challenged to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. They must come up with a theme or slogan, explain why it would encourage students to donate, and creatively express the theme with conventional marketing techniques or innovative, artistic methods.

Lead The Way applicants from Lehman Catholic High School won scholarships in 2015 and 2013. The Lehman class of 2016 had just 40 graduates, but 20 qualified for the CBC Red Cord Honor Program.

Senior Blake Leffel earned his Red Cord by making his third lifetime donation at Lehman’s spring blood drive. He hadn’t thought about applying for the Lead The Way scholarship, but the $1,000 scholarship grabbed his attention.

“I liked the slogan they came up with a couple of years ago with Snapchat on the high school T-shirt,” he said. “I can’t imagine it would be too hard to come up with a slogan!”

Lead The Way applications must be postmarked by April 20. Examples of winning campaigns and the 2017 scholarship application are available at www.GivingBlood.org. For more information, contact Cristina Pickle at [email protected]