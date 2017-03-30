Fire destroys classic cars

WEST MILTON — A fire destroyed a barn in West Milton Wednesday afternoon, including several antique cars.

Fire crews were called to the 5400 block of Kessler-Frederick Road around 2 p.m. and arrived to find a fully involved barn fire.

The barn was being used to store five vehicles and a motorcycle, West Milton Fire Captain Ben Herron said.

“All of the vehicles were collectors items,” he said.

According to Herron, the vehicles included a 1920s Ford pickup truck, a 1985 Mercedes, and a 1968 Pontiac Bonneville that was a gift from the homeowner’s father.

With assistance from Laura, Ludlow Falls and Tipp City, crews kept the fire contained to the barn and away from a nearby garage and a propane tank.

“[The tank] had started to heat up pretty good,” he said. “Our initial plan was to take care of those two things, then once we got good water flow set up, we started hitting the barn.”

It took about 15 minutes to put the barn fire out, but since it was already fully engulfed by the time crews got to the scene, the contents could not be saved, Herron said.

There were no injuries and no damage to the home on the property.

According to Herron, the homeowners had just left for vacation and were only able to be directly contacted Thursday morning.

“Luckily their son had come up to get the mail and realized what was going on,” Herron said.

A cause has not yet been determined and is under investigation. Herron said it will likely be difficult to identify the cause because of the extent of the damage.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Area fire crews including West Milton, Laura, Ludlow Falls and Tipp City responded to a structure fire Wednesday near West Milton. Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. to find a fully engulfed garage fire. It appeared the structure and all its contents on Kessler Frederick Road was a total loss. http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_170329aw_WM_Fire_0015.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Area fire crews including West Milton, Laura, Ludlow Falls and Tipp City responded to a structure fire Wednesday near West Milton. Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m. to find a fully engulfed garage fire. It appeared the structure and all its contents on Kessler Frederick Road was a total loss.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

