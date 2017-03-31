Head Start taking applications

MIAMI COUNTY — Head Start is a comprehensive early childhood development program that serves low-income children from ages birth to 6 years and their families at no cost. It is a federally funded program that is operated by Council on Rural Services / Kids Learning Place in Miami County. Children who attend Head Start programs are involved in school readiness that includes literacy, language, science, mathematics and social-emotional development. They also receive medical and dental services, are served healthy meals and snacks, and enjoy playing safely indoors and outdoors.

Families are involved and are the center of Head Start’s success. Families can take part in the classroom as volunteers, help with class projects and even serve on the Policy Council, a board that partners with staff in decision-making for the program.

This fall, full day services (six hours — five days a week) will be available in Troy, Piqua and West Milton, with part day classes (3 ½ hours) also in Piqua and Troy. Another option is home based learning with staff visiting families ( 1 ½ hours) each week and periodic group socializations. Kids Learning Place participates in the “Step Up to Quality” program that rates licensed programs in Ohio.

Kids Learning Place is taking applications for the 2016-17 school year. Call today for information about the program that provides services to children that are income eligible, in foster care or homeless. The program also allocates 10 percent of the slots for children with diagnosed special needs. To secure your child’s spot in the no cost program, call (866) 627-4557.

Council on Rural Services provides education and support services through Kids Learning Place, Head Start, Early Head Start, Gateway Youth Programs, Achievement Center for Educational Success (ACES) and Community Connectors in their nine-county service area.