DPO concert set at Hobart

Staff Report

TROY — The sounds of some of the theme songs to America’s best known movies will fill Hobart Arena this coming weekend.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Troy’s Hobart Arena, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman, will present as part of the 2016–2017 Kettering Health Network SuperPops Series, “The Best of John Williams.”

What could the films “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Saving Private Ryan,” the “Harry Potter” series, “Jurassic Park,” and “Schindler’s List” possibly have in common? You guessed it — their musical scores were all composed by the prolific John Williams. This April, the Dayton Philharmonic has planned a special performance of music celebrating Williams’ works.

From 1980-1993, Williams was principal conductor for the Boston Pops. However, he is probably best known for his work as a composer. From “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “E.T.” to “Lincoln,” Williams has written some of the most popular and most recognizable movie scores ever, winning five Academy Awards, 17 Grammys, two Emmys, and five BAFTA awards. Known internationally for his cinematic music, Williams has also written for several television shows, including the “Mission Theme” that begins NBC Nightly News. Even the world of sports owes a debt to John Williams, as he composed the theme songs for the 1984, 1988 and 1996 Olympics held in the United States.

This April, the Dayton Philharmonic will pay homage to Williams with a performance full of the very best of his movie score masterpieces. DPO will thrill audiences with soundtrack wonders from blockbuster films such as “E.T.,” “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park” and “Lost in Space.” Maestro Gittleman and the orchestra will also give a nod to two of Williams’ more serious film projects, “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List.” DPO Concertmaster Jessica Hung will take the spotlight on violin with “Theme from Schindler’s List,” “Jewish Town (Krakow Ghetto Winter ‘41),” and “Remembrances.” And, of course, no evening of celebration of Williams would be complete without a visit to “a galaxy far, far away.” The DPO brings the concert to a climax with excerpts from perhaps the most recognizable of Williams’ brilliance when they dazzle the crowd with music from the “Star Wars” series.

Associate sponsors for the show are The Milt Kantor Family and StoryPoint Senior Living Communities. Leadership sponsor for the Sunday performance is Stillwater Technologies.

Tickets for the April 9 performance of “The Best of John Williams” are available at the Hobart Arena Box Office (937) 339-2911 or by visiting www.hobartarena.com or www.daytonperformingarts.org.