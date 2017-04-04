Commissioners accept grants

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners signed a federal local-let project agreement for the design and resurfacing of a portion of County Road 25-A.

According to County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the project involves the resurfacing of a stretch of County Road 25-A from north of Piqua to the Shelby County line.

The total cost of the project is $483,600, 60 percent of which will be federally funded by a grant received through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“The rest of it will be local funds and generated through the gasoline tax and license plate fees,” Huelskamp said.

The commissioners acknowledged the receipt of several other grants, including a $5,000 grant for the David L. Brown Youth Center.

The grant, which is awarded through the National School Lunch Program, is to be used to purchase equipment. The center will use it to purchase a new stove.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

