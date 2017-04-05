Books tell stories of city’s past

By Susie Spitler

For the Weekly Record Herald

TIPP CITY — A few weeks ago we shared information about Koogler’s Card Room, located on Second St. right behind the Barber Shop. In one of the Della Null scrapbooks we found a 1952 obituary for Robert Thomas, who had died at the Lima State Hospital.

On January 6, 1941, in a card room at the same location, and long before it was Koogler’s Card Room, he shot and killed Virl C. Bodiker. He was indicted on January 10, and sent to Lima on January 19 by Judge Paul T. Klapp.

During one of our early oral history taping sessions, Virginia Shultz Vocke shared about this very situation. She graduated from Tipp City High School in 1939 and was working for attorney Robert Prince. He was called to the scene and insisted Virginia go along to record the event. It was quite a harrowing experience for a young girl.

There are many interesting facts about Tipp City people and events in Susan Furlong’s books: “Tippecanoe to Tipp City — The First 100 Years” and “Tippecanoe to Tipp City — Legendary Locals”. Both books are available at the museum and the Community Services Offices.

The museum is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut. It is open Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. For further information call 667-3051 or 698-6798.