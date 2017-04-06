Community briefs

Kindergarten registration opens

WEST MILTON — Kindergarten registration for next school year at Milton-Union Elementary will be held April 11-13 at the elementary office. It is important for all potential kindergartners to be registered at this time, even if the parent is not sure they will attend, or all requested documentation is not available. A screening appointment will be made during this time for each child. Children must be five years old on or before July 31, 2017, to register.

Registration hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Report to the elementary school office at 7620 Milton-Potsdam Rd. with as much of the following documentation as possible: completed registration packet (received at Round-Up or on line), parent’s proof of residency, most current physical/immunization information, child’s county birth certificate, and any custody documents. Please call the school at (937) 884-7920 with questions or concerns.

Church offers Holy Week services

WEST MILTON — Come celebrate the good news of the traditional Easter Story at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 1209 South Miami Street in West Milton. From 9-10 a.m., there will be a full complimentary breakfast in the fellowship room with an egg hunt at 9:45 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. Easter service will be held with Holy Communion.

You are also welcome to join on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. for Maundy Thursday services which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus with his Apostles. On Good Friday, we will remember that Jesus died for us at our service starting at 7 p.m. Visit www.goodshepherdwestmilton.org or call the office at (937) 698-5826.

Hospice volunteer orientation set

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated for Saturday, April 22.

Hospice volunteers play a vital role with the care teams serving hospice patients and their families, providing respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, massage, beautician and barber services, and gardening. Volunteers also serve as educators about hospice services in the community, create Memory Bears for loved ones, visit with pet therapy animals, and play a key role in honoring hospice patients who are Veterans. Volunteers also provide clerical and office support, serve as receptionists, assist with fundraising events and data entry.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is currently serving an average of about 145 patients per day across Miami, Shelby, Darke, Champaign and Montgomery counties

Computer Q&A sessions offered

WEST MILTON — Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those who need help with their computers. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions.

Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required, so please call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk. o

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monnier receives scholarship

KENT, Ohio — Ruth Monnier of Tipp City has received the $1,000 A. Robert Rogers Memorial Scholarship from Kent State University’s School of Library and Information Science. The scholarship is awarded to students based prior academic performance and potential for scholarly research.

Monnier holds a B.A. in history from the University of Dayton, as well as a B.S. in education. She is currently pursuing a Master of Library and Information Science degree at Kent State.

Monnier has already received the scholarship, but will be recognized at a ceremony in April.

Mace earns academic award

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Kristin Mace of Tipp City earned a Special Academic Award at Muskingum University’s Scholarship Recognition Day, held March 31 on the campus in New Concord, Ohio. Mace earned Cora I. Orr Award.

Scholarship Recognition Day honors Muskingum’s best performing students in academics, research, special projects and service.