“Shots fired” call leads to “felony stop” in Tipp City

TIPP CITY – Several subjects are in custody following a “shots fired” call at a Tipp City bar late Thursday night.

Tipp City police were dispatched to the area of Tony’s Bada-Bing bar at 132 East Main Street around 11:30 p.m. According to initial reports, a fight broke out in the bar and shots were fired.

Three people involved in the incident, Britney Ragland, Ronetta Jones and Kadeija Jones were arrested and at least one is currently in custody in the Miami County Jail.

Ragland has been charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm. Ronetta Jones is facing charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, open container, and assault. Kadeija Jones has also been charged with assault.

Arriving on the scene, officers spotted a silver vehicle witnesses said belonged to the suspects as it attempted to leave westbound on Main Street.

Officers initiated a stop on West Main Street near Sixth Street. Several women in the vehicle were taken into custody and officers searched the vehicle before having it towed from the scene.

Police Chief Eric Burris confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The suspects were transported to Tipp City Police Department for questioning.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Tipp officers. Witnesses to the shots fired were also transported to the department in order to give statements.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City Police Officers take multiple suspects into custody on West Main Street on Thursday night following a “shots fired” report at Tony’s Bada-Bing bar. http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_040617mju_tipppd_shotsfired.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City Police Officers take multiple suspects into custody on West Main Street on Thursday night following a “shots fired” report at Tony’s Bada-Bing bar. http://weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MU2_6111.jpg

By Michael Ullery

Cecilia Fox contributed to this report.

Cecilia Fox contributed to this report.