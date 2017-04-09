Drug take-back set for April 29

TROY — On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office are hosting a drop-off event where residents can bring unwanted pill medications for disposal to the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office (Transfer Station) located at 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

This curbside drop-off gives the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, he said. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, Duchak said.

He said studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety, health and environmental hazards, according to Duchak.

For more information, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085 or the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office at 440-3488.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also has drug drop-off boxes located at the Miami County Incarceration Facility, 2042 N. County Road 25-A, and at the Sheriff’s Office lobby in the Safety Building, 201 W. Main St., Troy. Both boxes are accessible to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off unwanted medications.