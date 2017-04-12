Community briefs

Hospice volunteer orientation set

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated for Saturday, April 22.

Hospice volunteers play a vital role with the care teams serving hospice patients and their families, providing respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, massage, beautician and barber services, and gardening. Volunteers also serve as educators about hospice services in the community, create Memory Bears for loved ones, visit with pet therapy animals, and play a key role in honoring hospice patients who are Veterans. Volunteers also provide clerical and office support, serve as receptionists, assist with fundraising events and data entry.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is currently serving an average of about 145 patients per day across Miami, Shelby, Darke, Champaign and Montgomery counties

Learn about pollinators at TMCS

TIPP CITY — Thanks to the wonderful work of pollinators like bees, much of the food we eat and flowers and plants we enjoy are possible. More than one of every three bites of food we eat or beverages we drink are directly because of pollinators.

Learn what plants work well in your garden situation and what pollinators they will bring to your garden. This class is on April 27 from 6-7 p.m. This is a free class but registration is required. The class is taught by Linda Raterman of Miami Soil & Water District.

Go to www.tmcomservices.org to register or call 937-667-8631 for more information.

Women’s health seminar planned

TROY — Premier Health/UVMC will host a free presentation as part of its “Women, Wisdom and Wellness” speaker series Thursday, April 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

This seminar will discuss “Headaches and Hormones — Connecting the Dots.”

Featured panelists will be Katherine Bachman, M.D., Upper Valley Women’s Center; Elizabeth Marriott, M.D., Clinical Neuroscience Institute; and Diane Birchfield, Clinical Nutritionist, UVMC.

The evening will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and panel discussion at 6 p.m

Following the presentation, guests are encouraged to participate in “girls’ night out” activities including free health screenings, complimentary chair massages, drawings for door prizes and more.

Space is limited, and registration is required by April 21. To register, or for more information, visit PremierHealth.com/womenseries or call (866) 608-FIND (3463).

Computer Q&A sessions offered

WEST MILTON — Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those who need help with their computers. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions.

Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required, so please call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk. o

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library book sale set

TIPP CITY — The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library is hosting their spring book sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Senseman Meeting Room at the Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Get a sneak preview at members’ night, available to Friends only, on Friday, April 28, from 1-6 p.m. Become a member or renew your membership that day.

Children’s books, hard back and paper books, tapes, CDs, and DVEs will be featured. Proceeds to benefit the library.

Hampton Group purchases rentals

TIPP CITY — On April 7, The Hampton Group, LLC, a local real estate investment firm, announced its purchase of an additional 74 residential units in Tipp City.

“Excellent schools, a reasonable cost of living, and a number of nearby venues for shopping and entertainment make this an ideal place to live and raise a family,” said Bill Beagle, president of The Hampton Group, LLC. “Job creation and a growing demand for affordable housing were two key factors guiding our decision to expand our portfolio of residential properties here.”

Founded in 2002, the purchase marks the The Hampton Group’s largest single property acquisition, nearly doubling the number of apartments under its management.

The properties are located just off I-75, east of County Road 25-A.

For more information, call (937) 669-0901.

Area students present research

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The following students from the area presented research at the Student Scholarship Showcase at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. Presentations covered topics from various departments, including chemistry, nursing, political science, business, and psychology.

The showcase was part of a week-long celebration for the inauguration of the University’s twenty-first president, Dr. Susan S. Hasseler.

Brad Donathan Jr. presented, “Use of Video Testimonials to Improve Diabetes Health Literacy and Behavior, ” and Kristin Mace presented, “The Influence of Social Media, Society, and Peers on Body Dissatisfaction.” Both students are from Tipp City.

Muskingum is a four-year liberal arts institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA) and offers a full range of academic majors, interdisciplinary and pre-professional programs, as well as numerous graduate degrees.

United Way thanks Amlin for service

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area United Way bids farewell to Brian Amlin after six years of service to the board.

“We have been very blessed to have Brian serve on the United Way Board of Directors. All Board of Directors are volunteers, and give freely their expertise and talent for the purpose of helping others from our community. The Tipp City Area United Way has been very privileged to have his expertise and support” Deborah Carr, Executive Director of the United Way, said.

He served on the Admissions and Allocations Committee during his duration with our United Way. Brian helped with fundraising during the campaign and reviewed many of Partner Agencies and reported on their progress. He also assisted in other capacities during his tenure with United Way.

Area airman graduates from basic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Elijah E. Thomas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Thomas is the son of Laura E. Kinsley of Troy, Ohio, and Gary E. Thomas of Tipp City, Ohio.

He is a 2016 graduate of Bethel Local Schools, Tipp City, Ohio.

M-U grad completes basic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher L. Johannes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Johannes is the son of James and Angela Johannes of West Milton, Ohio.

He is a 2015 graduate of Milton Union High School, West Milton, Ohio.

ECOT honor roll announced

COLUMBUS — The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) — Ohio’s largest charter school — announced that 590 students were named to the school’s latest “Honor Roll” or “Honor Roll with Distinction.”

Students ending each quarter with a 3.0-3.499 GPA for that previous semester are named “Honor Roll”; and students with a GPA of 3.5 or above will be named “Honor Roll with Distinction.”

Locall, Cassidy Tamplin and Kaitlyn Copeland, both of West Milton, were named to the honor roll.