Milton-Union FFA hosts banquet

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter recently held its second annual Parent-Member Banquet.

More than 180 parents, members and guests were in attendance at Milton-Union High School. Highlights from the award ceremony include:

• 2016-17 Treasurer Daniel Albaugh, Reporter Jessica Leffew and Secretary Kassidy Thompson submitted officer books for district evaluations. They all earned a gold rating and will be recognized at the 2016 Ohio State FFA Convention.

• High School Principal Mrs. Laurie Grube will be receiving the Honorary State FFA Degree at the 2017 State FFA Convention.

• Junior Members Daniel Albaugh, Kassidy Thompson, and Abby Hissong will be receiving their State FFA Degrees at the 2017 State FFA Convention

• An eighth grade student, Erica Pratt, was recognized for her involvement in FFA and her hard work on her Supervised Agricultural Experience with the Star Greenhand Degree.

• 24 members were awarded the FFA Greenhand Degree, the first degree possible in FFA.

• Eight members were awarded the FFA Chapter Degree, the second degree possible in FFA.

Scholarship Awards

Scholarship is an important aspect in each student’s school career. The students in each class with the highest GPA were honored with the Scholarship pin and Certificate.

Honorary Chapter FFA Degree

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter is honored to have the opportunity to recognize local community members who are helping to advance the agricultural education program and the FFA Chapter, who have rendered outstanding service our students. This year we recognize Mrs. John Leffew and Mrs. Laurie Grube. Milton-Union MVCTC would not be able to do special projects without all community members there to help along the way.

Outstanding Milton-Union Staff Member

FFA Members nominated staff who continuously supported the FFA and all of our activities. This year they selected Milton-Union Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brad Ritchey and High School Guidance Counselor Mrs. Taiya Woodall. Thank you for all of your support in student’s leadership and education!

Chapter Proficiency Awards

FFA Members applied to be recognized for their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs. The following students were selected in their respective categories. Junior FFA Member Abby Hissong has qualified as a top 4 Proficiency Finalist for the 2017 State FFA Convention in AgriScience Research- Plant Systems.

• Swine Placement — Daniel Albaugh

• Grain Production Placement — Webb Kress

• Agricultural Education — Jessica Leffew

• Agricultural Sales Placement — Abby Hissong

• Goat Production — Eryn Oldham

• Beef Production — Tyler Pratt

• Beef Placement — Kassidy Thompson

• Small Animal Production — Emily Hornberger

• Equine Science Placement — Jessica Leffew

• Dairy Production — Webb Kress

• Swine Production — Joel Cress

• Fiber and Oil Crops — Abby Hissong

• Turf Grass Management — Austin Brandon

2017-18 Chapter Officers Installed

The 2017-18 chapter officers were installed. They are as follows: President — Abby Hissong, Vice President — Jessica Leffew, Secretary — Emily Hornberger, Treasurer — Daniel Albaugh, Assistant Treasurer — Tyler Pratt, Reporter — Jamie Rasor, Sentinel — Jacob Hornberger, Student Advisor — Joel Cress, and Parliamentarian — Eryn Oldham.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for “Premier Leadership, Personal Growth, and Career Success” through agricultural education.