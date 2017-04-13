Art contest being held for Law Day

MIAMI COUNTY — As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment, the Miami County Bar Association (MCBA) will be holding an art contest for high school students in Miami County.

Law Day was first established in 1957, when American Bar Association President Charles S. Rhyne, a Washington D.C. attorney, wanted to create a special day to celebrate the U.S. legal system. In 1958, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day as a day of national dedication to the principles of government under law. In 1961, Congress designated May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day.

“It’s to celebrate the Constitution and why we’re here,” Piqua City Attorney Stacy Wall said. “This year is really important because the theme is the 14th Amendment because it’s the 150th anniversary of the passage of that amendment.”

The 14th Amendment establishes rights for citizens in regard to due process and equal protection clauses, which states:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the States wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

The theme for the art contest is “The 14th Amendment: Transforming American Democracy.” The submitted artwork needs to be tied to that theme in some way. MCBA is accepting all kinds of artwork, with the exception of anything electronic or any videos, such as YouTube videos.

“It has to symbolize the theme,” Wall said.

The art contest is open to all high school students in Miami County, including home school students. The home school students need only be high school-aged.

The artwork needs to be submitted to the Miami County Law Library on the third floor of the Safety Building, located at 201 W. Main St. in Troy, by April 24. The artwork must also be submitted with a Law Day Contest entry form. Applicants who are under 18 years old must also submit a parental permission release.

Anyone with questions or applicants seeking to obtain these forms can contact Wall at [email protected] or at (937) 778-2042. Other forms may be available in the lobby of the Safety Building.

“We will display all of the artwork in the Safety Building,” Wall said. The artwork will be on display from April 24 to May 5 in the lobby of the Safety Building. Two winners will be selected, with each winner receiving $125 and one winner’s artwork being hung in the Safety Building, while the other will be hung in the Courthouse. Each winner will also be invited to the Law Day Dinner sponsored by MCBA.

“We want all the students to know the importance of the 14th Amendment as well as just what it means to be defending our Constitution and living under the laws of the United States,” Wall said. “It’s really incredible … that we’re still living under the same constitutional amendment.”

