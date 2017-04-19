Community briefs

Parenting class offered

TROY — The Miami County YMCA- Robinson Branch is offering the Building Strong Families Parenting Class on 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The program is designed for all parents of children from birth to elementary school. The class equips parents with knowledge on child development, offers practical ways to prioritize your family life, and build a strong family. Classes are led by parent educators from the Christian Life Center. The program is free to all but registration is required for space is limited. The YMCA Child Watch will be open for free babysitting during the class.

To register for the class, contact the YMCA at 440-9622 or register at the courtesy desk.

Learn about pollinators at TMCS

TIPP CITY — Thanks to the wonderful work of pollinators like bees, much of the food we eat and flowers and plants we enjoy are possible. More than one of every three bites of food we eat or beverages we drink are directly because of pollinators.

Learn what plants work well in your garden situation and what pollinators they will bring to your garden. This class is on April 27 from 6-7 p.m. This is a free class but registration is required. The class is taught by Linda Raterman of Miami Soil & Water District.

Go to www.tmcomservices.org to register or call 937-667-8631 for more information.

Women’s health seminar planned

TROY — Premier Health/UVMC will host a free presentation as part of its “Women, Wisdom and Wellness” speaker series Thursday, April 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

This seminar will discuss “Headaches and Hormones — Connecting the Dots.”

Featured panelists will be Katherine Bachman, M.D., Upper Valley Women’s Center; Elizabeth Marriott, M.D., Clinical Neuroscience Institute; and Diane Birchfield, Clinical Nutritionist, UVMC.

The evening will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and panel discussion at 6 p.m

Following the presentation, guests are encouraged to participate in “girls’ night out” activities including free health screenings, complimentary chair massages, drawings for door prizes and more.

Space is limited, and registration is required by April 21. To register, or for more information, visit PremierHealth.com/womenseries or call (866) 608-FIND (3463).

Computer Q&A sessions offered

WEST MILTON — Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those who need help with their computers. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions.

Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required, so please call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk. o

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library book sale set

TIPP CITY — The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library is hosting their spring book sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Senseman Meeting Room at the Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Get a sneak preview at members’ night, available to Friends only, on Friday, April 28, from 1-6 p.m. Become a member or renew your membership that day.

Children’s books, hard back and paper books, tapes, CDs, and DVEs will be featured. Proceeds to benefit the library.

Tire recycling event set

TROY — Miami County has announced this year’s Tire Recycling Day as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Individuals must register the number of tires, set a drop off time and make payment for those dropped off (only cash/checks accepted) before May 12 at the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District office, 1330 N. County Road 25-A in Troy. Registration opens April 12.

On May 17, only those registered will be permitted in through the Harrison Street entrance of the fairgrounds at their appointed time to drop off tires (please remove all rims). An estimated 1,600 to 2,000 tires will be collected.

No tires will be accepted from junk yards, garages, auto repair shops or tire, automobile, truck and farm-equipment dealerships, including motorcycle/ATV repair shops or dealerships.

The price will be 50 cents per tire for passenger tires up to 17 inches and $5 per tire for farm or semi tires. Remove all rims.

Miami East FFA students and other volunteers will be on hand to unload vehicles.

For more information, call (937) 335-7645 or visit www.miamiswcd.org.

Area students present research

NEW CONCORD — The following students from the area presented research at the Student Scholarship Showcase at Muskingum University in New Concord. Presentations covered topics from various departments, including chemistry, nursing, political science, business and psychology.

The showcase was part of a week-long celebration for the inauguration of the university’s new president, Dr. Susan S. Hasseler.

Brad Donathan Jr. presented “Use of Video Testimonials to Improve Diabetes Health Literacy and Behavior” and Kristin Mace presented, “The Influence of Social Media, Society, and Peers on Body Dissatisfaction.” Both students are from Tipp City.

Wittenberg recognizes academic achievement

SPRINGFIELD — Capping off a day-long celebration of the liberal arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation, Friday, April 7, in Weaver Chapel. The students recognized include:

Rhyanna Hallauer of Tipp City

Adrianne Krites of New Carlisle

Madison Leatherwood of New Carlisle

Robert Saul of Union

Brett Siemon of New Carlisle.