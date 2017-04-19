Become a Healthy U leader

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking individuals who want to make a difference in their community by helping others discover the importance of disease self-management.

Trained leaders present interactive, small group workshops called Healthy U throughout the agency’s nine-county region to help people develop the skills and coping strategies they need to manage symptoms and maintain active and fulfilling lives.

A four-day Healthy U Leader Training is scheduled in the Dayton area on June 1, 2, 8, and 9. Roundtrip mileage to the training site will be reimbursed upon completion of training.

Interested leader candidates should contact Ann Finnicum at (937) 341-3020 for additional information and to request a training application. Applications will be accepted through May 10.

There are three types of Healthy U workshops offered — chronic disease, diabetes, and chronic pain. The four-day June training prepares leaders to present Healthy U chronic disease self-management workshop, and cross-training in the diabetes and chronic pain workshops will be offered to interested active leaders at a later date.

Training equips leaders to facilitate the proven methods of improving management of chronic disease symptoms. Co-leaders guide the participation of others by using clearly prepared presentation materials—all of which are provided.

In this supportive, small group environment, individuals who attend Healthy U are empowered to view how their own decisions can have a positive impact on their health. With the guidance of leaders, participants are given the tools to problem solve and make decisions that will enhance health and well-being.

Healthy U was developed at Stanford University and is brought to you in Ohio by the Ohio Department of Aging and the Area Agencies on Aging.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. This independent, private, nonprofit corporation plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.