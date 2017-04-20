American Legion celebrates anniversary

For the Weekly Record Herald

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 celebrated it’s 70th anniversary this month. A reception was held at the Post Home on April 7 to commemorate its 70th year in existence.

Honored guests included three widows of past commanders of Post 586, Lena Heckman, Patti Sprecher and Betty Kessler.

Everyone in attendance was entertained by the One Man Band, Wayne Hobbs. Wayne played a variety of music and celebrated each branch of service with their theme music.

Post Officers added that they intend to be around for at least another 70 years.