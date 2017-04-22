Segura pleads guilty to drug trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, Mario Segura, 33, of Tipp City, pleaded guilty to 21 felony charges related to the drug ring he and his relatives and others were operating in Tipp City since 2013.

According to court records, Segura entered the plea as part of a joint agreement with the state to serve three years in prison on all counts and to have other charges dropped.

Mario Segura pleaded guilty to the following:one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of possession of cocaine, 15 counts of aggravated funding of drug trafficking and three counts of money laundering.

Segura will be sentenced May 30.

His brother, Erick Segura, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity last week. Erick Segura was sentenced to serve 10 years on all charges as part of a plea agreement with the state.

The Seguras were served warrants for their arrest related to the drug ring at 109 N. First St., Tipp City, residence last September. The drug activity was a “wholesale” operation, not street level deals. Several kilos of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs were recovered at the home during the initial investigation. Several vehicles were also confiscated during the raid.

Jose Barajas, 37, a Mexican national, entered a plea of guilty to four felony charges in a change of plea hearing to plead guilty to the superseding grand jury indictments of one count first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking and one count of second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity. Barajas was represented by public defender Jack Hemm. A joint plea agreement with the state recommends Barajas to serve three years in prison on all counts.

Aleesha Segura-White’s case is still pending. According to court records, a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for May 11 or a jury trial to commence on May 16.

Warrants are still outstanding for Dora N. Avendano, 37, and Hugo Avendano, 31, both formerly of Tipp City; Ricardo Mondragon, 26, formerly of Dayton; and Jose Galvin, 32, formerly of New Carlisle.

