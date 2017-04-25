Board raises lunch prices

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City school board voted to increase lunch fees and approved several expenditures.

The board approved an increase in lunch prices by 15 cents for next school year. Lunch prices will increase to $2.50 for kindergarten through fifth grade, and to $2.75 for students in middle school and high school.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf noted that the last time the district increased lunch prices was the 2013-14 school year.

The board voted to approve a five-year copier lease and maintenance agreement with Perry Pro Tech at a cost of $32,000 per year. The agreement leases 14 copiers for use throughout the district.

The board also authorized the purchase of copier and printer management software, PaperCut MF, at a cost of $10,504, which includes a 5-year maintenance agreement.

The board welcomed several new staff members Monday night, including Kelly Drayton, a high school science teacher, and Adam Toohey, a high school and middle school intervention specialist.

Toohey will also serve as the new high school boys basketball head coach.

The board also approved district employee Jim Sagona’s move from high school English teacher to network administrator and technology integrator.

In other business, the board voted in favor of an away trip for the high school quiz bowl team to attend the High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta from May 25-28.

“I would like to add that Mr. Bellas was named as the 2017 national high school coach of the year by National History Bee and Bowl,” Kumpf said.

The board also approved the list of graduates for the class of 2017, a total of 186 students.

The senior’s last exam day will be May 24 and they will be exempt from school on May 30, 31, and June 1.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]