Bed bug workshop planned

Staff Reports

TROY — The Ohio State University Extension in Miami County, in conjunction with Miami County Public Health, will host a Bed Bug Workshop on Jan. 24 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Miami County Department of Job & Family Services building, 2040 N. County Road 25-A in Troy.

The program will feature Dr. Susan Jones, OSU Extension household insect state specialist, on how to handle infestations, deal with clients, and protect yourself and your home.

The workshop is open to anyone living or working in Miami County, including agency workers, local school employees, emergency response teams, home health agencies, medical office professionals, people who travel and anyone who would like information on how to handle this growing problem.

“Even though they haven’t been in the news as much lately, bedbugs are growing in importance in Ohio and across the country,” Jones said. “Some of Ohio’s cities have the highest levels of bedbug infestations in the country.”

The workshop will cover some myths about bed bugs, identification, protecting yourself, and various treatment options depending on the budget.

“One good method is to wash clothing, bedding and other items in hot water, dry them completely at the highest dryer setting, and then dry them for an additional 30 minutes to kill the bedbugs,” Jones said.

“Simply placing dry items into a dryer for 30 minutes on moderate-to-high heat is sufficient to kill all bedbug stages, eggs, nymphs and adults.”

Call 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu to reserve your seat. There is no charge for the workshop, but space is limited.

Visit miami.osu.edu/bedbugs for more information.