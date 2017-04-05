Area briefs

Tire recycling event set

TROY — Miami County has announced this year’s Tire Recycling Day as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Individuals must register the number of tires, set a drop off time and make payment for those dropped off (only cash/checks accepted) before May 12 at the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District office, 1330 N. County Road 25-A in Troy. Registration opens April 12.

On May 17, only those registered will be permitted in through the Harrison Street entrance of the fairgrounds at their appointed time to drop off tires (please remove all rims). An estimated 1,600 to 2,000 tires will be collected.

No tires will be accepted from junk yards, garages, auto repair shops or tire, automobile, truck and farm-equipment dealerships, including motorcycle/ATV repair shops or dealerships.

The price will be 50 cents per tire for passenger tires up to 17 inches and $5 per tire for farm or semi tires. Remove all rims.

Miami East FFA students and other volunteers will be on hand to unload vehicles.

For more information, call (937) 335-7645 or visit www.miamiswcd.org.

Choir students fare well

CASSTOWN —Congratulations to the following Miami East Jr. High students on their recent accomplishments at the OMEA District XI Solo and Ensemble. The event was hosted by Mr. Omar Lozano and Mrs. Melissa Lozano of Miami East Junior High School. The following students earned Superior ratings on vocal solos: Abbey Lauck, Gwyn Ferryman, Kara Riley, Kalli Teeters, Andrew Bevan, Amelia Schwartz, Kayly Fetters, Jasmyn Maingi, Hannah Lozano, and Caleb Lozano. Kayly Fetters also earned a Superior rating on her piano solo. Camden Richter earned a Superior rating on his Cello solo.

The following students or events earned Excellent ratings: Paetyn Greve, Rylee Puthoff, Jordan Woehrmyer, Tim Moore, MEJH Chamber Choir A, and MEJH Chamber Choir B. Members of Chamber Choir A are: Paetyn Greve, Abbey Lauck, Katie Niswonger, Kara Riley, Sydney Preston, Kalli Teeters, Kayly Fetters, Libby Carpenter, Meadow Powers, Sophie Markley, Ethan Ott, Andrew Bevan, Jonah Blauvelt, David Davis, Jeffrey Blackford, Matt Wick, Kyle Rowley and Garrett LeMaster.

Members of Chamber Choir B are: Hannah Lozano, Amelia Schwartz, Lily Bruggeman, Isabella Waite, Courtney Bair, Laura Pottorf, Celia Thomas, Jenna LeBlanc, Sarah Wright, Jayden Gates, Caleb Lozano, Max Wittenmyer, Jasmyn Maingi, Camden Richter, Tim Moore, Justin Maxwell, Kyle Crim, Daniel Tucker, Austin Collins, Blake Wittenmyer and Rylee Puthoff. Mrs. Melissa Lozano accompanied the above Miami East Junior High students.

Parenting class offered

TROY — The Miami County YMCA- Robinson Branch is offering the Building Strong Families Parenting Class on 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The program is designed for all parents of children from birth to elementary school. The class equips parents with knowledge on child development, offers practical ways to prioritize your family life, and build a strong family. Classes are led by parent educators from the Christian Life Center. The program is free to all but registration is required for space is limited. The YMCA Child Watch will be open for free babysitting during the class.

To register for the class, contact the YMCA at 440-9622 or register at the courtesy desk.