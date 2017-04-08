UVMC named in top 5 percent for patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center has been named a recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award for 2017, placing it among the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation.

“We are delighted that Healthgrades has recognized our employees’ hard work to ensure patient safety,” said Becky Rice, president of UVMC. “This award validates the faith placed in our hospital each and every day by patients and families throughout Miami County and beyond.”

The award demonstrates that the hospital has found ways to measurably improve patient safety during the past year, had better-than-expected clinical outcomes, and was a leader in preventing safety incidents, according to Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

The award evaluates the patient safety performance at a hospital by measuring the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occurred against 13 indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

For more information about Healthgrades, or to download a full copy of the report, go to www.healthgrades.com/quality.