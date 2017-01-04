Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 27

IMPROPER HANDLING OF A FIREARM: A deputy stopped a vehicle for a speed violation in the area of State Route 36 and Casstown Sidney Road, Fletcher. After an investigation, the deputy charged Honorio Serrano Quezada Jr., 25, of Sidney, for the speed violation, DUS, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm. Quezada’s .380 was put back in its case that was in the trunk of his vehicle. It was turned back over to him, placed in the rear of his father’s vehicle and he was released from the scene.

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the jail for an assault complaint. Michael Cable had allegedly assaulted Donald Julian. Julian had injuries to his face but did not require medical treatment. Jail

staff will photograph the injuries. Julian stated he was sentenced to prison today and booked into jail. When he was sent to

general population Cable confronted him, calling him a “snitch.” Julian stated some of his family are codefendants involved in his criminal case and Cable was accusing him of “snitching” on them. Julian stated Cable came at him, punching him in the face.

After the assault, jail staff removed both inmates from general population. Julian stated he did not want to pursue charges, he only wanted segregated from Cable. Cable would not talk. He stated he did not know what happened and did not see anything. Lt. Thomas spoke with Capt. Norman about the incident. Julian will not be charged. He is sentenced and will be sent to prison. Cable will be charged with disorderly conduct.

OVERDOSE: The reporting party called 911 stating Bobby Kelly, 23, of Bradford, had possibly overdosed on heroin. The reporting party said she found Bobby laying unresponsive on her bathroom floor the home located in the 100 block of E. James Street, Bradford, with a syringe in his hand. By the time medics arrived, Kelly became alert and was up walking around. Narcan was not used on Kelly and medics transported him prior to the deputy’s arrival. Officers located an empty used syringe in the sink and two empty partially crushed caps on the counter. The deputy met Kelly at UVMC where he admitted he used the needle to inject heroin. Kelly was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

Dec. 28

MAIL THEFT: A deputy responded to the 9000 block of Union Shelby Road, after the reporting party called the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft of mail complaint. The incident has been documented and the reporting party was given the contact information for the United States Postal Inspector.

Dec. 29

DEATH NOTICE: A deputy responded to the 1500 block of Troy Sidney Road, in Troy, Miami County, in reference to an assist squad call. A male in his early 30’s was pronounced deceased by Troy EMS.

YMCA INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the YMCA. Robinson branch for an assault complaint. A deputy met with staff and spoke with Collin Sherwood in the locker room. Collin was with some of his friends that were playing basketball against another team. Collin stated there was a lot of pushing/shoving during the game. Hafez Abuhelal was on the opposite team.

Collin stated he called Abuhelal a (derogatory name) and Abuhelal punched him in the face several times. Collin had an open laceration below his left eye and his lip was split open. Photographs were taken of his injuries.

The deputy spoke with Abuhelal and his story was the same. He stated the game was very physical and he felt threatened when Collin called him a (derogatory name). He had scratches and a cut across his right knuckles. Photographs were taken of his injuries as well. All parties involved were cooperative. Abuhelal was cited for assault and summonsed to court. Collin’s mother Lori responded and took Collin to the hospital for medical treatment.

Dec. 30

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy responded to the report of a reckless operation near the Circle K in Monroe Township. The deputy located the vehicle in the driveway to the Circle K with the driver slumped over behind the wheel with the vehicle still in drive. At the conclusion of the call, the driver, Matthew Ault, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of multiple prescription medications along with two baggies, one containing a brown rock substance, the other containing a white powdery/rock substance.

Jan. 1

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation. After investigation the registered owner William West was arrested for OVI, open container, and marked lanes.

Jan. 2

JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center on a report of juvenile inmates passing their prescribed medications to each other. The evidence collected was booked in the Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s property room. The evidence will be sent to the Regional crime lab for determination of the substances.

Jan. 3

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the the Troy Fish and Game in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. This case is pending.

JAIL INCIDENT: The Miami County Jail reported an inmate had damaged property which belonged to the facility. Jail administration requested the inmate be charged. Marvin Allen was charged with vandalism.

FENCE DAMAGED: A deputy responded to the 1800 block of Creekwood Drive in Concord Township, Miami County

Ohio in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. The complainant called to report new damage he noticed on his white privacy fence. The complainant was issued a case number.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of east State Route 41, Alcony. The welfare check was in response to a web tip regarding a recreational vehicle behind the residence that had children living in it. The web tip indicated the children may be living in unsanitary conditions, without food or water. Deputies spoke with the owner

of the recreational vehicle, and visually inspected its conditions. The recreational vehicle had adequate living conditions, and the children appeared to be in good health. All information was passed along to the Health Department.

HEROIN POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle at the intersection of Snodgrass and Springcreek Road, in Springcreek Twp. Subsequently the passenger was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

A plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance was located inside of the vehicle also. The passenger identified as Ashley Mclaughlin admitted the powder substance located was her and she identified it as heroin.

The powder was sent to the regional crime lab for confirmation.