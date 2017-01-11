Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 5

SCHOOL INCIDENT: A Milton-Union administrator advised the SRO of a fight that had taken place on Jan. 4 while the deputy was working at Upper Valley Career Center. After the investigation, a student was charged with assault of another student and all parties involved were also disciplined by the school.

INVESTIGATION: Sgt. Bobb spoke to an employee from the Miami County Health District in regards to a subject possibly soliciting Miami County residents for trash removal without a license. The sheriff’s office was provided the name and phone number of one resident who did hire the subject and paid for trash removal, but the subject never picked up the trash. The reporting party advised the health department would handle the licensing issue, but believes the subject is performing a theft of services by collecting money for trash pick up but not actually getting the trash.

Jan. 6

HIT SKIP: In Piqua, a deputy responded to a report of a hit/skip accident that took place at Taco Bell. The deputy located and stopped the vehicle. The driver was arrested for having several warrants. The driver was also charged with reasonable control, leaving the scene, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II, and conveyance.

HEROIN: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle at the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 721. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was charged with drug abuse instruments and the passenger of the vehicle was charged with drug abuse instruments and possession of heroin.

Jan. 7

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 3000 block of South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. After investigation, the driver, Robert Jones Jr., was arrested for OVI and traffic Ccontrol devices.

Jan. 8

NARCAN REVIVES SUBJECT: The reporting party called dispatch and advised a 29-year-old male was not breathing in the 8900 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, Newton Twp. He stated he was leaving because Alexander Taylor did not want him calling 911. Deputy P. Brazel arrived on scene first and found James Hammond unresponsive. Deputy Brazel used two vials of Narcan on James to revive him.

Jan. 9

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A resident in the 5100 block of Wheelock Road, Union Twp., reported seeing a flashlight outside his bedroom window. He looked out and saw two subjects in his vehicle parked in his driveway. The man said he chased the subjects out of his yard and stopped in front of his residence. The two subjects stopped approximately 100 yards down Wheelock Road on the east side of the roadway.

The deputy spoke with the reporting party who advised that the subjects had taken $41 out of his wife’s wallet that was in the unlocked car. Nothing else in either vehicle was taken. He advised that there was a flashlight on the wallet in the vehicle.

Deputies followed the tracks through the woods over several fences and across a frozen creek up to Kessler Fredrick Road.

The investigation is still pending.

JUVENILES ARRESTED: The reporting party called and reported three male subjects breaking into a vehicle in the 8400 block of North Dixie Drive, Piqua. While enroute, the reporting party advised the subjects were shooting at him with a BB gun. Deputy Roberts arrived on scene along with several Piqua officers. All three subjects ran and crossed the river. A deputy and a subject both fell through the ice during the foot pursuit. After a short foot pursuit, all three subjects were located and arrested.

VEHICLE BREAK-INS: The following addresses reported vehicle break-ins in the Union Twp. and Potsdam area: 4500 W. State Route 571, Union Twp. reported change stolen out of a vehicle; trespassing in the 4900 block of State Route 721, Potsdam; Three residents of Potsdam reported suspects entered vehicles and stole change and cigarettes.